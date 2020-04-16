Don't Miss

Belrose advises: “Enjoy the land of the living by applying sense of purpose every day”

By MERRICK ANDREWS, St. Lucia News Online staff
April 16, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Senator Belrose (inset photo) said she took this photo of the “La Souciere mountain”

(St. Lucia News Online) — Senator Fortuna Belrose, the minister responsible for responsibility for culture and creative industries said as Saint Lucians remain at home due to COVID-19, to not only obey government’s health protocols but to “enjoy the privilege of being in the land of the living by applying a sense of purpose every day”.

Belrose, the minister responsible for culture and creative industries, made those remarks on her Facebook profile page on Easter Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020.

She said: “Indeed it was an Easter with a difference!! Our society has begun to embrace the new norm. Social/physical distancing, wearing a mask in public and demonstrating open support and love for those who serve our nation on the front lines of this COVID-19 battle. Bravo to our citizens we raised a whopping 2.5 million!!!!

“Now many of us are at home enjoying the simple things of life, such as, praying with our families, making our beds, dusting our windows, changing our curtains, rearranging our rooms, cooking, eating meals together, sweeping our yards, tending our kitchen and flower gardens, lazing in our balconies, reading, taking short walks and importantly listening to each other. Wow!!!! Isn’t this wonderful!!! Oops! I forgot the TV, computer, and telephone. Yes we are staying connected with those outside our immediate circles using these mediums.

“As we continue to remain on pause at home, let us take heed of the protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health. Let us enjoy the privilege of being in the land of the living by applying a sense of purpose every day. Remember charity begins at home. One love!!”

Senator Belrose’s post was accompanied by an attachment of “photos of the beautiful La Souciere mountain, a laden papaya tree, and the final in the first crop of Julie mangoes from my backyard”.



 

Tweet
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.

General

Copyright 2020 St. Lucia News Online. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.