Belrose advises: “Enjoy the land of the living by applying sense of purpose every day”

(St. Lucia News Online) — Senator Fortuna Belrose, the minister responsible for responsibility for culture and creative industries said as Saint Lucians remain at home due to COVID-19, to not only obey government’s health protocols but to “enjoy the privilege of being in the land of the living by applying a sense of purpose every day”.

Belrose, the minister responsible for culture and creative industries, made those remarks on her Facebook profile page on Easter Monday afternoon, April 13, 2020.

She said: “Indeed it was an Easter with a difference!! Our society has begun to embrace the new norm. Social/physical distancing, wearing a mask in public and demonstrating open support and love for those who serve our nation on the front lines of this COVID-19 battle. Bravo to our citizens we raised a whopping 2.5 million!!!!

“Now many of us are at home enjoying the simple things of life, such as, praying with our families, making our beds, dusting our windows, changing our curtains, rearranging our rooms, cooking, eating meals together, sweeping our yards, tending our kitchen and flower gardens, lazing in our balconies, reading, taking short walks and importantly listening to each other. Wow!!!! Isn’t this wonderful!!! Oops! I forgot the TV, computer, and telephone. Yes we are staying connected with those outside our immediate circles using these mediums.

“As we continue to remain on pause at home, let us take heed of the protocols as outlined by the Ministry of Health. Let us enjoy the privilege of being in the land of the living by applying a sense of purpose every day. Remember charity begins at home. One love!!”

Senator Belrose’s post was accompanied by an attachment of “photos of the beautiful La Souciere mountain, a laden papaya tree, and the final in the first crop of Julie mangoes from my backyard”.





