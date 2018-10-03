Beloved St. Jude employee passes away in the U.S. after giving birth, leaving many in shock

(SNO) – Many people in the south of Saint Lucia have been plunged into shock and mourning following news of the untimely death of Jeffa Belasse, who was very active in sports, education, pageantry, church, and every community activity you could think of.
Many tributes have been pouring out on social media since her death on Tuesday, Oct. 2.
President of the Vieux Fort South Football Association, Emmanuel Bellas, is one of the scores of people who are still in disbelief.
He told St. Lucia News Online (SNO) in an interview on Wednesday evening (Oct. 3) that Jeffa, who was his first cousin, passed away in the U.S., hours after giving birth to her first child.
Jeffa, who was an employee in the accounts department at St. Jude Hospital, gave birth Tuesday morning and is reported to have passed away in the late afternoon or evening, Bellas said.
According to the football official, he received the bad news around 7 p.m. Tuesday after a number of players from his football team called him to inquire if the news is true. He said he got the confirmation from a player who is very close with Jeffa’s live-in boyfriend, and popular national player, Titus Elva.
“Based on what I was told, as of yesterday the child (a girl) is ok,” he said.
Bellas recalled that his cousin was a beloved young lady, who supported the community for many years, in every activity, particularly culture, church, school, sports and pageantry/chaperoning.
She also wore many hats in the management of sports and sporting teams. At the time of her passing, he said she was vice president of the Vieux Fort South Football Association, manager of the senior Vieux Fort football team, and manager of the national under-15 female team.
She also served as treasurer of the Vieux Fort South Youth and Sports Council.
Bellas recalled that Jeffa, who lived at Calvary Hill, Vieux Fort, would get involved in every sporting activity in and around her community and would make her home available to anyone in that regard.
Describing her as a “real icon”, he said Jeffa was also a leading member of the Vieux Fort Constituency Council, also known as the ‘town council’.
Prior to giving birth, Bellas said “she raised many (children) like they were her own”.
What’s more shocking about her death is that she did not appear to be ill prior to leaving the island for the U.S. about five to six weeks ago, to give birth, Bellas said.
“That is what has shocked everyone,” he said.
SNO contacted Jeffa’s boyfriend, Titus Elva, who is in Saint Lucia, but he said he is not in a position to speak further, but promised to do so another time.
SNO expresses it’s sincere condolences to the relatives, friends, associates and acquaintances of a “real community icon”.
Wow!!! That’s all I could say at those close minded foolish remarks. We all want better for our children than what we had. So she choose to have a child in America what you shit for brain simpletons don’t get is for decades Europeans have been having “anchor babies” not an issue and it’s still not. But when people like you or I do it it’s now an issue. But it’s not coming from trump on here it’s coming from us and it’s sad. And me knowing different let me just say you people who don’t know there are provisions in place to provide emergency health insurance for women when there are pregnant you know nothing simply not being able to say something nice does not give you the right to put another person in disrepute especially when they cannot defend themself god sakes be human. After all saint Jude’s I was born in 30+ years ago has been in a stadium for more than 10 years. No where on gods green earth would that be acceptable. But this three ring circus that you all have calling politics leaves just st lucians disenfranchised. Yet you all pick on the lady hi has used her platform to better our community. We know better, let’s do better c’mon. Universal healthcare? You serious? What’s the unemployment percentage in st Lucia? Prime minister Trump, sorry I meant to say Chasnet well either way they circus leaders. But please leave the lady alone and blame those to be blamed for the issues that plague the island.
Rip once again they are using our people as Guinea pigs
a beloved employee of st jude and she didn't trust her doctors and midwives? Who says treatment in US hospital is better. Check the statistics!
It is a free world n pple do as they please. If ur 2 cents adds no value then y don’t u shut the f**k up
Well at least she got her anchor baby. Mission accomplished.
Black and NO INSURANCE in the US? A major no no.
Hold your A** Trevor. Who tell you she had no insurance?
Rip my neighbor