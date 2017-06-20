Beloved La Clery tradesman found dead

A man was found dead in his La Clery, Castries home this morning (June 20, 2017) , but his relatives do not suspect foul play.

Chester Demille, who was in his 40’s, had a heart ailment, according to relatives.

They say Demille’s body was discovered in a sofa close to the front door and his keys were on the floor.

Relatives believe that the beloved tradesman collapsed just as he was about to leave home for work. He was reportedly dressed in work clothes.

“He was well known in his profession and well liked,” one relative said.

The body was discovered between 7:00 and 8:00 a.m. by a friend and Demille’s sister.

Demille lived alone and had no children.

A post mortem will determine the cause of death.