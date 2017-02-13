Belle Vue to host Sports Day

PRESS RELEASE – The Belle Vue Development Committee and Belle Vue Youth and Sports Club have organized a Belle Vue Sports Day to commemorate St. Lucia’s 38th Independence Anniversary.
This event will be held on Sunday February 19, 2017 at the sporting facilities in the community.
The day’s activity will commence at 5:00 am with a health walk from Belle Vue to Vivancelle. Thereafter, a series of 10/10 cricket matches will be played between Belle Vue and Morne Cayenne starting at 10:00 am on the Belle Vue Playing Field. Also, several fun sports events have been organized for residents of all ages on the playing field from 2:00 pm. This will be followed by a football match between married and single men on the playing field. The day’s activities will continue on the multipurpose court with netball at 5:00 pm, basketball at 6:30 pm and an exciting five a side street football soccer-rama at 8:00 pm. The registration fee for the cricket and street football has been set at $5.00 per player.
A major objective of this activity is to create an avenue through which residents can express their skills and talents in the area of sports and promote healthy living among residents. Thus, the Belle Vue Development Committee and Belle Vue Youth and Sports Club invite everyone from Belle Vue and environs to make a special effort to attend the event. Activities of this nature are indicative of love for country and a deep commitment towards advancing the cause of the youth.