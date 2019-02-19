Belle Vue to Host Independence Family Day

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Belle Vue Development Committee has organized Belle Vue Independence Family Day in commemoration of St. Lucia’s 40th Independence Anniversary.

This activity will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at the Belle Vue, Vieux-Fort Playing Field and Multipurpose Court.

Activities for the day are as follows:

Health walk from Belle Vue to Vivancelle – 5:30 a.m.

Walaba match between Belle Vue and Morne Cayenne – 11 a.m.

Bouncing castle, face-painting and fun sports – 2 p.m.

Football match between married and single men – 3 p.m.

Basketball match between Belle Vue and Vieux-Fort – 6 p.m.

Street football competition – 7:30 p.m.

In light of the aforementioned, the residents of Belle Vue, Pierrot, Grace, Aupicon, Vigier and environs are invited to make a concerted effort to attend and participate in the fourth annual Belle Vue Independence Family Day.

Residents are encouraged to wear their national colours during the event.

The Belle Vue Development Committee is hosting this event as a means to foster national pride among the residents of Vieux-Fort North. Very importantly the event serves as an avenue through which the development committee is seeking to promote community togetherness.