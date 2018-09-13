Belle Vue residents get “temporary relief”

(SNO) –– For years residents of Belle Vue, Vieux Fort have been suffering due to bad road conditions. However, for the past few days they have been receiving some relief.

According to a resident, road works started about one week ago.

“This road works is considered a relief. In my opinion it is some temporary fix,” the resident said. “They are grading out some of what appears to be the very bad pieces. And I presume, they will be potholing in between the graded pieces as they have left many more pot holes. The marked areas for grading run from Zabo to Belle Vue,” the reisdent added.

Below are some more photos of the work









