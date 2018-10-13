Belize: Veteran pilot dies in plane crash in Panama

Share This On:

(CMC) – The main opposition People’s United Party (PUP) has paid tribute to pilot Jose Milo Paz, whom it described as a party “stalwart” after it was confirmed that the 49-year-old pilot had died in a plane crash in the mountains of Panama earlier this week.

“Milo was a stalwart PUP who believed in the philosophies of the party and was always willing to go the extra mile for the love of his community,” the party said in a statement, adding “we stand together as we await further announcements. May Milo Rest in Peace and Rise in Glory”.

Media reports here said that confirmation of the death of the veteran pilot came a few days after the accident is said to have occurred on October 7.

The reports said that while the family had received confirmation, there are missing details as to what went wrong on that unfortunate Sunday.

Paz is said to have been piloting a private plane originating from Guatemala and heading to Panama. He was accompanied by another pilot who also died and whose identity has not been made been made public.

Reports here said that the Paz family is making arrangements to bring back his charred remains for burial here.