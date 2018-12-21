Belize: Police officer acquitted of murder years ago shot and killed

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 9 Shares

(CMC) – Police were continuing their search for a man who reportedly shot and killed a police officer, who along with his common-law wife, were ambushed inside their vehicle.

Police said that Constable Modesto Cucul was shot on Thursday while travelling with his common-law wife, Adelita Cal, who was also injured and remains hospitalized at the Punta Gorda Polyclinic.

They said the off-duty officer, who was stationed in the capital, had been visiting relatives in San Jose Village, which is located about a mile from where he was murdered.

Cucul was driving his personal vehicle with his common-law wife seated on the passenger side when the gunman opened fire on them. Cucul was fatally struck in the abdomen and neck, his wife was also shot in the abdomen.

Police said they have no motive for his killing, but media reports said that a few years ago, Cucul was charged and acquitted, along with another officer, of the murder of Michael Valerio.

Valerio was beaten to death, and after years behind bars, the officers were freed.

The police say they are not making a link to that murder and that their investigations are continuing.