Belize: National security minister mourns death of police officer shot and killed

(CMC) – National Security Minister John Saldivar has called on Belizeans to reflect on the sacrifice that was made by police officer, Osbourne Martinez, who was shot and killed while responding to a call for assistance during an armed robbery.

“The details of Martinez’s death remind us of the danger and uncertainty that all police officers face as they work to protect our communities. Responding to a citizen call for assistance is often a straight forward task, but it is one that is often fraught with potential violence that can occur without warning,” Saldivar said in a statement, as he offered condolences to the family and relatives of the officer.

Saldivar said that the Ministry of National Security honours all law enforcement officers who put their own safety at risk to ensure the safety of citizens, adding “we urge everyone to take a moment to reflect on the sacrifice that was made by Osbourne Martinez in the line of duty.”

Martinez, 27, was shot last Friday after he came face to face with three armed gunmen who had just robbed patrons at a hotel in the capital. He was shot in the abdomen and died while undergoing surgery at hospital. The three bandits were later captured by police.

“He was doing his Godly duties, trying to help people, and was injured in the process. It is a sad day for us,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Chester Williams

Saldivar said that the Commissioner of Police, Allen Whylie had described Martinez as an “exemplary officer, who was deeply involved in the community and as a member of the Department’s Addressing Crime Together (ACT) Operation”..

He had been with the department for 11 years.