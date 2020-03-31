Don't Miss

Belize Ministry of Health confirms third case of COVID-19

By Belize Ministry of Health
March 31, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Health has completed a further screening of laboratory tests for COVID-19 and nine additional tests were done March 29th, on samples from across the country.

Through that screening process, a third confirmed case of COVID-19 has been identified.

The case is that of a 38-year-old Belizean male with travel history to New York. He arrived in Belize on March 20th, and went immediately into self-isolation. The patient started to show minor signs and symptoms on March 25th, for which he sought medical guidance on March 27th and was swabbed on that day. The confirmatory test was completed today. This is also an imported case.

The patient remains in self-isolation with minimal symptoms and is stable.

The surveillance team of the Ministry of Health has started a mapping exercise of this patient and any potential contacts.

The Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Dean Barrow will be making a statement on Monday, March 30th, on new measures to be implemented to prevent the spread of the virus.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

