Don't Miss
Add St. Lucia News Online on Whatsapp +1758 712 6700; get major headlines and source us with news tips, photos, and videos

Belgian wine alert after woman dies from sip of MDMA drug

By BBC
February 28, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

The original wine bottle comes with a black cork but the one in the contaminated bottle was a lighter colour

(BBC) – Belgian authorities have issued a warning after a woman died, having apparently taken one sip of a glass of wine contaminated with the drug MDMA.

The 41-year-old woman from Puurs near Antwerp died in December, five days after losing consciousness and being admitted to hospital.

It is unclear how she got hold of the bottle but some drugs are commonly dissolved into wine for smuggling.

Investigators say the woman was not a drug user.

Prosecutors have warned anyone who finds a similar bottle with a cork that has been tampered with not to open it.

They said the woman had died of a lethal amount of MDMA and MDA in her bloodstream and that a witness had said she had only taken a sip from the bottle because it tasted bad. The two drugs are synthetic substances and MDMA forms the base for ecstasy.

Where did the wine come from?

Mystery surrounds how the woman got hold of the wine, which was in a bottle that originally came from Dutch company Black and Bianco.

Prosecutors said the original black cork with the company logo had been removed and replaced with an unlabelled beige one. The company said it was very shocked by the news that one of its Merlot-Cabernet Sauvignon bottles had been used.

But in a bizarre twist, it emerged that the woman who died had worked at a shop that sold products confiscated by Belgium’s federal finance service.

According to reports, another person had fallen ill in 2017 as a result of wine taken home from the shop.

However, the finance ministry insisted the latest incident was different. A spokesman said the shop no longer sold food or drink to individuals and staff were not allowed to take confiscated goods home.

“We only sell sizeable batches to buyers and only after the necessary tests have been carried out by the customs laboratory,” Francis Adyns of the public finance service told Le Soir.

(0)(0)
Tweet
Pin
Share2
2 Shares

More International News Stories

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.