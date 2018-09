Antibody therapy suppresses HIV for weeks at a time — study September 26, 2018 (AFP) — Scientists in the US said Wednesday they have discovered a way to suppress …

Jamaican government approves visa waiver with Russia September 26, 2018 (JAMAICA OBSERVER) — Cabinet has approved an amendment to the agreement between the Government and …

Trump accuses China of election ‘meddling’ against him September 26, 2018 (BBC) – China is attempting to “meddle” in the forthcoming US mid-term elections, President Donald …

Trinidad: Schoolgirl, 13, 6 months pregnant September 26, 2018 (TRINIDAD NEWSDAY) – A 33-year-old man from the West was detained by Child Protection police …

Teacher accused of dropping student’s grades because they stopped having sex September 26, 2018 (AP) – A South Carolina math teacher is accused of lowering a student’s grade because …

Venezuela: Maduro and Arreaza reject Trump’s attack at UN September 26, 2018 (TELESUR ENGLISH) – The Trump administration has levied several rounds of sanctions against Maduro’s government …