Don't Miss
Baycourt Inn, a new bed and breakfast, located in Rodney Bay, next to Baywalk Mall, October special, USD$50.00 PER NIGHT, DOUBLE OCCOUPANCY. Email [email protected], visit our website www.baycourtinn.com

BEAUTY OF THE DAY (November 6, 2017)

November 6, 2017
Share2
Pin
Share
+1
Shares 2

Name: Gabrian Popo
Address: Pierrot, Vieux-Fort
Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

Send your submission – name, general address and zodiac sign – to [email protected]

(10)(6)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

3 comments

  1. Box Head
    November 6, 2017 at 12:52 PM

    Wow lovely mhm i know we have alot of beautiful ladies in st lucia.

    (1)(2)
    Reply
  2. g.w
    November 6, 2017 at 10:05 AM

    hmm hmm hmm we have women like that in saint lucia? i know vf have nice woman but damnnn, loving the clevege though baby girl.

    (3)(5)
    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.