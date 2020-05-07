Don't Miss

Beauty and Barber Salons are to remain closed

May 7, 2020

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Ministry of Commerce, International Trade, Investment, Enterprise Development and Consumer Affairs wishes to remind all operators of Spas, Barber Shops and Beauty Salons that State of Emergency (SoE) measures remain in effect with regards to the temporary suspension of such operations.

This reminder comes in light of the many reports reaching our office of various Beauty and Barber Salons recommencing operation during the COVID19 pandemic. Such commercial activity, at this time, is in direct violation of the Emergency Powers (Disasters) (COVID 19) (Curfew) (No. 6) Order.

We continue to work closely with all stakeholders towards a phased reopening of the economy and are grateful for the many positive contributions from our sector partners in this regard.

In particular, we highlight the efforts of the Saint Lucia Bureau of Standards, and the Saint Lucia Coalition of Services Inc. for the recent hosting of a Virtual Town Hall meeting aimed at preparing Spa, Beauty and Barbershop operators for recommencement amidst the COVID19 Pandemic. The Ministry will communicate the effective date this sector can resume operations and provide all relevant guidance.

We ask for your continued patience, understanding and cooperation as we work together towards a healthy and prosperous Saint Lucia. For more information on this matter, please contact the assigned official within the Ministry of Commerce, Mr. Esli La Feuillee at telephone number 468-4214 or email [email protected]

