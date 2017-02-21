Beausejour Agriculture workers accuse management of victimisation

After one week of industrial action, workers at the Beausejour Agriculture Complex in Vieux-Fort still have no inkling when their occupational health and safety issues will be addressed.

And they are determined to stay off their jobs until the situation improves at their work place. They described the dilapidated building in which they work “an eyesore”.

According to the workers, the building is infested with all types of rodents.

Last week, the Labour Department deemed the place unfit for work.

The concerned workers allege that they’re are now being victimised for fighting for their rights. Tyson St. Rose, a shop stewart for the daily paid workers, said two of the most senior staff were asked not to work their usual Saturday and Sunday shift by management of the complex, which has never happened before.

The two workers were replaced by two junior staff who had been working at the complex for less than six months. Tyson said workers who have worked at the complex for less than six months are not allowed to work on Saturdays and Sundays.

“This is strange. That has never happened before…” St. Rose said.

He added that the two senior workers were told not to work the shift on Friday evening.

St. Rose said he has informed their bargaining agent, the National Workers Union (NWU) of the matter, and is awaiting word from them.

A staff in another department told St. Lucia News Online that it is quite clear that management of the complex is unhappy with the action they took in a bid to have their plight given some attention.

Efforts to reach Vernon Valmont, the farm manager at the complex, was futile.

Currently, the daily paid workers report for work every morning to feed the animals and after return to their homes. This was the advice given to them by their union.

At a meeting with the workers last week, head of the department, Dr. Oria King, told them that renovation of the building would of begun yesterday (Monday) but so far nothing has happened.

The workers say they understood that in the interim, a new location will be sought for them to operate from.