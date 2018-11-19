Beach rugby tournament coming to Vigie Beach

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — On 16th December, 2018, SLRFU will be hosting its third beach rugby tournament in St. Lucia.

This event will be hosted by the Saint Lucia Rugby Football Union (SLRFU) to continue to expose the exciting variation of the sport to both rugby enthusiasts and sports spectators.

This one-day tournament will be held at Vigie beach from 9:00 am.

Since the introduction two years ago, the event has only grown with significant interest and participation being shown from local and regional clubs.

The Union has seen the introduction of beach rugby generating interests towards the sport from both potential players and sport

spectators as well.

This has been significantly enhancing the players’ skills as well as promoting camaraderie. From all indications, this tournament continues to expose current rugby enthusiasts to this variant of the sport and it looks like it will be around for the long term.

With our obvious advantage in St. Lucia, SLRFU believes that beach rugby is worth exploring as this variation of rugby has continued to increase in popularity in the UK, Italy, Brazil and Argentina among other countries.

The Union sees potential in growing the interest among athletes and sports enthusiasts.

This fast-paced variety is a scaled down version of the conventional rugby game. It is played in a smaller pitch with lesser number of players, reduced scoring system and shorter period of time.

This format will require players to be quicker, be multidimensional in their skill sets and in sync with their teammates.

For this tournament, the teams will be composed of rugby players and interested individuals.

There will be female and male categories vying for the cash prizes to be awarded to overall winners for each category.

SLRFU aims to break the misconception that rugby is a violent sport. This event will demonstrate that just like any other sport training determines performance. But unlike any other sport, rugby is more fun especially after the games.

Everyone is invited to join the fun on the sand at Vigie on 16th December.

For those interested to give it a try, please contact us through [email protected] or look us up on Facebook (Saint Lucia Rugby Team).

Interested clubs and teams are asked to indicate interest in participating by 23rd November, 2018 and to submit entry fee of USD 50.00 by 07th, December 2018