Don't Miss
Have a news tip, story, videos/photos? Send us a message and add us on WhatsApp at 1-758-712-6700, or email us at [email protected]

Be vigilant when using ATMs: police

By Barbados Today
February 10, 2019

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share
0 Shares

(BARBADOS TODAY) — The Royal Barbados Police Force is asking members of the public to be vigilant when using ATMs.

Not only should you consider your physical safety when approaching, attending or leaving ATMs, but we caution you to pay special attention to the transactions which you are preforming and to be observant of the receipts and account balances, police said in a statement.

“If any unusual activity is noticed or suspected or you have used any ATMs recently and you suspect any unusual activity with your account, it is very important you contact your banking institution,” it continues.

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.