Be vigilant when using ATMs: police

(BARBADOS TODAY) — The Royal Barbados Police Force is asking members of the public to be vigilant when using ATMs.

Not only should you consider your physical safety when approaching, attending or leaving ATMs, but we caution you to pay special attention to the transactions which you are preforming and to be observant of the receipts and account balances, police said in a statement.

“If any unusual activity is noticed or suspected or you have used any ATMs recently and you suspect any unusual activity with your account, it is very important you contact your banking institution,” it continues.