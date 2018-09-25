Be informed on St. Lucia’s debt situation

(PRESS RELEASE) – The effective management of National Debt has been a priority advocacy issue for the members of the Chamber of Commerce for a number of years.

It is in this context the St. Lucia Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture has continued to monitor the National Debt situation closely.

Thus for the second year running the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Ms. Cointha Thomas will be speaking on the issue of Debt Management and St. Lucia Debt strategy to the Chamber. Issues such as cost of debt, high roll over risks, Debt to GDP Ratio, high roll over risks and current and fiscal deficits are all expected to be on the discussion menu when Ms. Thomas addresses the Chamber on Wednesday October 3rd, 2018 at the Coco Palm Hotel, Rodney Bay.

The Chamber looks forward to the provision of the latest information on the economy and national debt at the luncheon where members are expected to ask many questions to facilitate a lively discussion.

All interested persons and businesses are asked to contact the Chamber Secretariat at telephone 452 3165 or email address [email protected] to register.