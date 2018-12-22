Bay Gardens Resorts’ guests cash in on new loyalty program

(PRESS RELEASE) – Bay Gardens Resorts of St. Lucia is registering a lot of interest by giving its guests cash back through its new loyalty program called The Guestbook.

The Guestbook is the world’s first cash back hotel loyalty program which rewards members for booking direct at more than 625 of the best independent and boutique brand hotels in major travel destinations around the globe.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of the St. Lucian family-owned and -operated group of hotels, said he was impressed by how The Guestbook rewards program had quickly grown to close to 1,000 Bay Gardens members since the summer.

Designed to improve guest experiences, the internationally acclaimed hotel rewards program gives visitors five percent “cash back” through facilities such as PayPal, Bitcoin and gift cards. Guests can also support charitable causes, such as those related to children, animals, sport, education, health, hunger and disaster recovery, with their five percent

benefits.

Alternate benefits include a 10 percent “Trip Cash” discount off future stays at either Bay Gardens or hundreds of independent and boutique hotels affiliated with The Guestbook program.

Destang said through the program Bay Gardens guests automatically receive priority check-in, complimentary room upgrades (subject to availability), a free cocktail and starter pack on arrival, daily breakfast and a price match guarantee if visitors find a better rate anywhere online.

Members of the program automatically receive 10 percent off all food and beverage offerings at the resort group’s HiTide, SeaGrapes, Spices and Anchor restaurants and the five bars available across four properties.

“We recognize the importance of earning guest loyalty and are pleased to extend this opportunity for discounts to our guests,” said Destang.

To enroll in the loyalty program, visit https://theguestbook.com/reward_sign_up/baygardensresorts or by calling the reservations department at + 1 758 457-8006/8007; 1-877-620-3200 (U.S./Canada) or 0800-088-5104 (U.K.).