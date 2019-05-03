Bay Gardens Resorts gears up for Beach Sunset Jazz

Share This On:

Pin +1 0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) – The Bay Gardens Resorts Beach Sunset Jazz was conceptualized to create an avenue for showcasing local jazz artists and musicians as well as others acts.

This FREE event is a celebration of Saint Lucian jazz music and will be held on Reduit Beach near the resort chain’s flagship property, the Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa.

It affords guests and patrons an opportunity to mingle in the relaxing ambience of one of the island’s best beaches.

This will be an evening filled with sensational musical sounds of local artists, delicious cuisine, local drinks, beautiful sunset views and lots of fun, all packaged into an exciting Jazz experience held on beach.

There will be live performances from Barbara Cadet, Harvey Millar, Shayne Ross, Elvis Destang, Michael Robinson and Ezra D’FunMachine, all backed by Xtreme Band.

The locally owned resort chain invites everyone to experience Saint Lucia’s culture and share in the resort’s hospitality.

Beach Sunset Jazz is scheduled for Wednesday, May 8, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It is an event the entire family can enjoy.

For more information call 457-8000 or email [email protected]

About Bay Gardens Resorts

Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of award winning, locally owned hotels and private villas located on Reduit Beachfront, in Rodney Bay Village, Saint Lucia’s entertainment capital, and on the Rodney Bay Marina. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts properties – Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Marina Haven and Water’s Edge Villas by Bay Gardens Resorts – are within walking distance of over 40 restaurants, Reduit Beach, entertainment, duty-free shopping malls and Treasure Bay Casino. All properties offer superior accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and the finest in service and hospitality. The first ever open-water sports park, Splash Island Water Park, is the newest addition to the Bay Gardens Resorts brand.

( 0 ) ( 0 )