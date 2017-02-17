Bay Gardens Resorts discontinues use of ESP products

PRESS RELEASE – The Green Globe certified resort chain, Bay Gardens Resorts has discontinued the use all Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) products throughout their properties.
Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) products are very harmful to the environment as they are manufactured from non-renewable fossil fuels and synthetic chemicals which cannot be recycled or reused. Studies have shown that animals sometimes mistake EPS for food which can kill them. In the case of turtles and fish not only can they not digest it, but the foam could contain poisons, that it has absorbed from contaminants floating in the water.
As of December 1, 2016 the use of Styrofoam cups, plates, trays and clamshell containers were discontinued and replaced with new biodegradable alternatives.
Although more costly, the organization is of the opinion that this is a small sacrifice towards achieving a healthier environment for everyone, hence reducing our carbon foot print. The use of EPS products has already been banned in over one hundred (100) U. S., Canadian, European and Asian cities. In addition, the Prime Minister of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Dr. Ralph Gonsalves recently announced that effective May 1, 2017, the importation of Styrofoam products will be banned and the removal of Value Added Taxes on biodegradable packaging and food containers will be implemented.
Although the island of Saint Lucia has not yet adopted this trend, it is our hope that with Bay Gardens Resorts taking the stand to discontinue the use of all EPS products and utilize biodegradable alternatives that we can initiate a domino effect among food service establishments and eliminate the use of Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) in our nation.
Perhaps a landmark in local corporate social responsibility. Congratulations for being such an environmentally-sensitive and friendly organization. Management has shown great leadership skills!