Bay Gardens Resorts delivers more than EC$600,000 to St. Lucia restaurants through its ‘Dine Around’ partnership

(PRESS RELEASE) — Bay Gardens Resorts has contributed significantly to the St. Lucia economy, delivering more than EC$600,000 (US$222,000) to local restaurants affiliated with its Dine Around Meal Plan over the last three years.

Introduced in 2016, the Dine Around Meal Plan provides guests with the opportunity to experience the authentic taste of St. Lucia. Guests who stay seven nights or more and choose the All-Inclusive meal plan can dine up to three times at any of the six participating restaurants, while enjoying complimentary round trip transportation arranged by Bay Gardens.

Partner restaurants include: Buzz Seafood & Grill (Seafood), Jacques Waterfront Dining (French), Memories of Hong Kong (Chinese), Rituals Sushi (Japanese), Spice of India (Indian), and Tapas on the Bay (Spanish/Caribbean), all located in Rodney Bay Village.

Sanovnik Destang, executive director of the family-owned group of hotels, remarked: “We are thrilled that the local food and beverage community has benefited from the popularity of this program, which we will continue to strengthen.”

An estimated 5,000 diners have participated in the Dine Around Meal Plan to date.

“With the plan, we wanted to offer more dining options to our guests and this has resulted in wins for all involved as we have seen a tremendous increase in demand for our All-Inclusive Plan. We are grateful to those restaurants which have partnered with us and we look forward to our continuing relationships,” Destang added.

Bay Garden Resorts offers additional dining options at its five distinct properties – Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven and the new Waters Edge Villas. The restaurants pay homage to authentic Caribbean food while incorporating an international twist in signature dishes.

SeaGrapes Beach Bar & Restaurant at Bay Gardens Beach Resort specializes in fresh seafood prepared utilizing mini coal pots. Hi Tide, Bay Gardens Beach Resort’s main restaurant, is famed for elevating Caribbean fusion to lofty levels. At Bay Gardens Hotel, Spices Restaurant features cuisine from around the region, while Anchor Restaurant at Marina Haven is popular for its creole breakfast and three-course lunch.

For more information about Bay Gardens’ Dine Around Meal Plan, visit https://www.baygardensresorts.com/dine-around, call + 1 758 457-8000 or email [email protected]

About Bay Gardens Resorts

Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia’s entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts’ properties – Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven and Waters Edge Villas by Bay Gardens Resorts – are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, the Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens’ Splash Island Water Park, the first open-water sports park in the nation, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia’s Reduit Beach. For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com.

