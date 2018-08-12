Bay Gardens Resorts announces St. Lucia savings

(PRESS RELEASE VIA SNO) – Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia is giving its guests more bang for their bucks with a new summer sale which offers deep discounts and complimentary all-inclusive nights.

Sanovnik Destang, executive director of the family-owned and -operated resort group announced that through August 31, 2018, visitors can enjoy rates as low as US $110 per night and experience free additional all-inclusive nights during their three- or six-night stays.

Guests with a three-night booking in select room types will earn one all-inclusive night as part of their stay, while visitors who book for six nights will earn two all-inclusive nights.

“We believe this travel incentive is exactly what Bay Gardens guests are looking for as they revive and rejuvenate themselves in the Caribbean and save big on their vacation,” asserted Destang as he announced the new sales incentives.

This sale is available until Friday, August 31, 2018, for travel through December 19, 2018, at three of the four hotels in the Bay Gardens Resorts family: Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Inn.

Included in the all-inclusive offer are all meals and house brand drinks at award-winning restaurants, unlimited access to non-motorized water sports, free property-wide WiFi, and access to Bay Gardens’ popular Splash Island Water Park.

For more information on booking this limited-time Caribbean getaway deal at Bay Gardens Resorts, visit: https://www.baygardensresorts.com/specials/upgrade-to-all-inclusive-sale.