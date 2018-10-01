Bay Gardens Resorts announces Creole Heritage sale

(PRESS RELEASE) – For Creole Heritage Month this October, a leading hotel in St. Lucia is inviting travelers to take advantage of special rates to sample the unique culture of the island.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, announced a special Creole Heritage Sale which includes 50 percent off hotel rates and complimentary breakfast and lunch at the resorts’ award-winning restaurants.

Featuring in the promotion is the island’s iconic creole breakfast, which consists of stewed salt fish, fried ripe plantain, bakes, salad and local cocoa tea.

“We recognize that discerning travelers today are looking for authentic experiences,” said Destang. “In addition to enjoying our award-winning hospitality at Bay Gardens, we welcome visitors to interact with the warm friendly people of our country and join in the activities we have organized for this month-long celebration of our French creole heritage.”

This sale is available until Monday, October 8, 2018, for travel through October 31, 2018. Bay Gardens offers discounted room rates for two guests, starting at US$88 per night at Bay Gardens Inn, US$93 at Bay Gardens Hotel and Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and US$153 at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa.

Visitors will receive local treats on arrival as well as a creole-inspired welcome drink.

St. Lucia’s Creole Heritage Month is a celebration of the richness and diversity of the island’s cultural, ethnic and artistic heritage, especially its historic French-Caribbean ambiance. Activities include musical and theatrical performances, seminars and lectures, culinary experiences, street parties and art exhibitions.

For more information on booking this limited-time special sale, visit: https://www.baygardensresorts.com/specials/creole-heritage-sale