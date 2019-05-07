Bay Gardens offers “Caribcation” deals for Caribbean residents

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — Caribbean residents can receive 25 percent off all-inclusive rates from Bay Gardens Resorts in St. Lucia this summer and autumn.

The ‘Caribcation’ special offers bargain packages, with full meals for two guests, unlimited house brand drinks and free access to the popular Splash Island, St. Lucia’s first open-water sports park, off the famous Reduit Beach, plus a complimentary daily spa treatment for each room.

Caribcation rates start at US$187 a night for a couple at Bay Gardens Marina Haven, US$194 at Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Hotel, and US$295 per night at Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of St. Lucian-owned Bay Gardens Resorts, sees the region as an important market: “We see regional travel continuing to grow for our hotels, and we want more of our Caribbean neighbours to experience what our St. Lucian hospitality has in store for them when they take a break from the stresses of life,” he said.

Their location within and around St. Lucia’s entertainment capital, Rodney Bay Village, makes Bay Gardens Resorts the top choice for regional travelers. “They come to us because of our unapologetic approach to serving authentic Caribbean cuisine and delivering warm St. Lucian hospitality,” Destang added.

Guests taking advantage of the MAP Plan (offering just breakfast and dinner) can enjoy rates starting at US$131 at Bay Gardens Marina Haven, Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Hotel, and US$219 per night at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa.

Breakfast-only rates start at US$99 at Bay Gardens Marina Haven Hotel, Bay Gardens Inn and Bay Gardens Hotel, and US$133 per night at Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa.

In addition, the new and luxurious Waters Edge Villas is offering a special “Caribcation” rate of US$700 per night, breakfast included, for up to eight guests, with a four-night minimum stay. Each fully air-conditioned villa has a living room and four bedrooms with king and double beds, and features its own private swimming pool, terrace and custom-designed separate amenities. The villas offer a dedicated concierge service, a private deck on the water and complimentary Wi-Fi access, while guests have privileges across all Bay Gardens properties.

These offers are available beginning in June and continue throughout September during the Caribbean Premier League cricket T20 tournament and through the end of October for National Creole Heritage Month.

All prices include service charge and taxes. For more information on booking this offer, visit https://www.baygardensresorts.com/locals/caribcation, call +1 758 457 8006/07 or email [email protected]

About Bay Gardens Resorts

Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia’s entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts’ properties – Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven and Waters Edge Villas by Bay Gardens Resorts – are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, the Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens’ Splash Island Water Park, the first open-water sports park in the nation, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia’s Reduit Beach. For further information, visit www.baygardensresorts.com.

