Don't Miss
719,304 unique visitors (Sept. 2018) and counting as St. Lucia News Online reaches its 6th anniversary. A big thank-you to all our supporters and advertisers!

Bay Gardens offering free World T20 tickets

By Bay Gardens
October 13, 2018

 Share This On:

Share
Tweet
Pin
+1
Share

A general view over the Darren Sammy Stadium Getty Images

(PRESS RELEASE) – As excitement builds for the ICC Women’s World T20 cricket tournament next month, a St. Lucian hotel group is making it even more attractive for fans of the sport, including those in the diaspora.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, has announced that guests attending the tournament, which runs from November 9 to 24 in Antigua, Guyana and St. Lucia, will receive two complimentary tickets to each match falling during the dates of their stay at Bay Gardens.

To sweeten the deal further, guests will receive two bonus tickets for each match featuring the West Indies championship team. In addition, visitors will be offered free transportation to and from the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground. Those on an all-inclusive plan will also receive packed lunches, dinners and beverages for each match.

Destang said women’s cricket deserves greater exposure given its “distinctive, elegant touches and approaches to power, speed and strategies, and we are keen to play our part.”

Bay Gardens room rates are available online and start from US $93 per room, per night. Rates include breakfast for two and Splash Island Water Park passes. The special is only valid on new bookings.

Travelers must book by November 12, 2018 for stays between November 9 and 19, 2018.

For more information on the tournament, visit:
https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/877096

For more information on booking this special, visit: https://www.baygardensresorts.com/specials/icct20

(0)(0)
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.