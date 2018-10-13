Bay Gardens offering free World T20 tickets

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) – As excitement builds for the ICC Women’s World T20 cricket tournament next month, a St. Lucian hotel group is making it even more attractive for fans of the sport, including those in the diaspora.

Sanovnik Destang, Executive Director of Bay Gardens Resorts, has announced that guests attending the tournament, which runs from November 9 to 24 in Antigua, Guyana and St. Lucia, will receive two complimentary tickets to each match falling during the dates of their stay at Bay Gardens.

To sweeten the deal further, guests will receive two bonus tickets for each match featuring the West Indies championship team. In addition, visitors will be offered free transportation to and from the Darren Sammy Cricket Ground. Those on an all-inclusive plan will also receive packed lunches, dinners and beverages for each match.

Destang said women’s cricket deserves greater exposure given its “distinctive, elegant touches and approaches to power, speed and strategies, and we are keen to play our part.”

Bay Gardens room rates are available online and start from US $93 per room, per night. Rates include breakfast for two and Splash Island Water Park passes. The special is only valid on new bookings.

Travelers must book by November 12, 2018 for stays between November 9 and 19, 2018.

For more information on the tournament, visit:

https://www.icc-cricket.com/media-releases/877096

For more information on booking this special, visit: https://www.baygardensresorts.com/specials/icct20