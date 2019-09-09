Bay Gardens Beach Resort and Spa unveiling modern room upgrades

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — One of St. Lucia’s leading family-friendly resorts has completed 80 percent of a major renovation process, presenting a fresh, modern and functional look for its new and repeat visitors.

Waltrude Patrick, general manager of the 78-room Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, announced that all 18 garden view, all 24 beachfront, and 20 pool view rooms have already been completely refurbished, with the remaining 16 pool view rooms to be finished in time for the start of the peak winter season in December.

Patrick reported that room upgrades include comfortable furniture and fittings in pastel colors (turquoise, lagoon, capri and rose oak) as well as new Wi-Fi-enabled Samsung and LG smart televisions. New stainless steel kitchen appliances have also been installed in the one-bedroom beachfront suites.

The general manager explained that the primary reason for the refurbishment is to satisfy the 80 percent of guests who return to the hotel. One of them, Sephton Spence, a real estate developer from Toronto, asserted that the friendly staff, great service and safe environment keep him returning, and now he has another reason.

“I love the decor … (the rooms) look alive (and) more modern,” he remarked.

Menus have been upgraded at both the Hi Tide and SeaGrapes restaurants, while beginning this month, La Mer Spa, in collaboration with the TripAdvisor top-rated Ojas Spa and Wellness, is introducing Ayurveda therapy as part of its health and wellness package.

The family-owned business launched its upmarket Waters Edge Villas earlier this year, and in 2018 opened the 35-room Bay Gardens Marina Haven. The recently upgraded Splash Island Water Park, which is available to all guests on a complimentary basis, includes a number of new and challenging features.

Guests who are interested in having a sneak peek at the resort’s rooms, spa, restaurant and other spaces can experience a virtual tour, available at https://www.baygardensresorts.com/virtual-tours.

The spa brochure is available at https://tinyurl.com/y2cglgjf.

For more information or to make a reservation visit: https://www.baygardensresorts.com/beach-resort/spa call +1 758-457-8553 or email [email protected]

Bay Gardens Resorts

Bay Gardens Resorts is a group of locally owned and operated award-winning hotels all located within, or near, Rodney Bay Village, St. Lucia’s entertainment capital. All five of Bay Gardens Resorts’ properties – Bay Gardens Inn, Bay Gardens Hotel, Bay Gardens Beach Resort & Spa, Bay Gardens Marina Haven, and Bay Gardens Waters Edge Villas – are close to more than 40 restaurants, entertainment venues, duty-free shopping malls, Treasure Bay Casino and Rodney Bay Marina. All properties offer comfortable accommodations, traditional Caribbean cuisine, and warm Caribbean service and hospitality. Bay Gardens’ Splash Island Water Park, the first open water sports park in the nation, is a popular attraction off St. Lucia’s Reduit Beach.

