Baron Foods St. Lucia announces entry into Russia

(PRESS RELEASE) — On the quest of maintaining its company vision in creating a world-renowned brand, inspired by the Caribbean, the team at Baron Foods (St. Lucia) Limited is extremely proud to announce its entry into the largest country in the world, Russia.

With its territory occupying one-ninth of the world’s land surface area, Russia extends over 11 time zones covering the whole of northern Asia and parts of Europe.

The population of Russia currently stands at 142 million, out of which 10 million people reside in its capital city Moscow, which will be the main distribution hub for Baron products.

Over the last five years, Baron Foods has been the proud recipient of numerous International Quality Awards varying from the International Taste Institute’s Superior Taste Award to most recently 2 Monde Selection Quality Awards.

To date, the company has safely secured a healthy business relationship with a Russian company whom has shown great interest and supported the Baron brand in the Russian market, where initial product awareness has already been done with the launching of an online store, www.baronfoodsrussia.com, and social media pages.

Based on the response of the Russian market, two full container load orders have already been received, with the first shipment fulfilled and set sailed in the last week of September and the second order in the upcoming weeks.

From the range of over 150 products, their orders consisted of hot sauces, condiments, marinades, salad dressings, specialty and gourmet sauces.

ABOUT BARON FOODS

Baron Foods represents a dynamic and reputable manufacturing company with plants located in three Caribbean countries. The company currently manufactures over 167 products, certified against FSSC 22000:2010, which include exotic and gourmet sauces, condiments, spices, flavorings, low-fat mayonnaise, salad dressings, and drink cocktails. The company is export-oriented and currently serves markets in the USA, Canada, Europe, Guyana and the entire English, French, Spanish and Dutch-speaking islands of the Caribbean. The company also caters to the needs of contract packaging and private labeling markets. To date, the company employs under 200 employees across its plants situated in the islands of St. Lucia, Grenada, and Trinidad and Tobago.

