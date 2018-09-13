Baron Food of St Lucia on board with BCB’s Dave Martins Cricket Development concert

(GUYANA CHRONICLE) – THE outstanding work of the Hilbert Foster-led Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) continues to attract support from overseas-based Guyanese.

Chief Executive Officer of Baron Food, Ronald Ramjattan has become the latest overseas Guyanese to support the BCB by making a financial contribution towards the hosting of a Cricket Development concert with legendary Guyanese singer Dave Martins on November 3.

The concert would be held in the compound of the New Amsterdam Technical Institute and all funds raised would be used to assist in the development of youth and female cricket in the Ancient County.

Foster, who is spearheading the planning for the historic concert, expressed delight at the support from Ramjattan and Baron Food. The sponsorship from the St Lucia-based company was obtained by international cricket commentator, Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira, who recently visited Berbice as a special guest of the BCB.

The donated funds would cover the cost associated with Martins’ band and transportation. Martins has committed to performing for one hour at the concert, which is expected to attract thousands of Berbicians, excited to see the legendary international singer live on stage.

Martins is known worldwide for songs like “We are the Champions, Honey Mooning Couple, Not a Blade of Grass, A Man and a Bunch of Animals, Cricket in the Jungle, Copy Cat, Boyhood Days and Come Back Again”.

Joseph ‘Reds’ Perreira who handed over the donation to former BCB president Anil Beharry on behalf of Baron Food, stated that during his visit to Berbice, he was very impressed with the dedication, vision and plans of Foster and the BCB and as such has committed himself to assisting Berbice cricket as much as possible.

Perreira arranged the services of Martins for the BCB and is also working on other fundraising ventures. Beharry expressed gratitude to both Perreira and Ramjattan for the sponsorship. He noted that in addition to planning 22 cricket tournaments in 2018, there are dozens of cricket-related developmental programmes.

The BCB also has huge overhead expenses such as rental, GPL and GTT bills, office staff salaries, transportation costs among others.

The Rose Hall Town Youth & Sports Club, MS has assisted the BCB by pumping in over $1.5M of its own funds to assist the Board to stay afloat financially.

Sponsors interested in coming on board the historic concert can contact Hilbert Foster on 337-4562, Angela Haniff 333-2375, Robby Saywack 660-0049, Dr Cecil Beharry 624-5707 and Anil Beharry on 623-6875.