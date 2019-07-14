Barbados wins West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championships

Share This On:
COUVA, Trinidad — Barbados made it back to back titles, when they won the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship by a mere 2.8 points ahead of Jamaica.
Round 5 was hampered by rain with two of the three matches rained abandoned. At the National Cricket Centre, the Leeward Islands faced 7 overs from Guyana reaching 26/1 when the rain started.
Barbados and Jamaica entered Round 5, 2.9 points apart, sitting in the top two spots on the table, with the championship title on the line. After 9 overs, with the Barbados score on 29/1, the rains came, then stopped, then started to fall again. This forced match officials to take lunch early but there was no restart in sight. Eventually, match officials took the decision to call off the match.
Barbados finished the championship on 17.9 points, 2.8 points ahead of Jamaica who finished on 15.1 points.
Brian Lara Cricket Academy- Trinidad & Tobago won the toss and elected to bat first vs Windward Islands
Revised target of 116 from 28 overs
TT 93/5 (29.5 overs)
Bankay 41 Roopchand 18
Charles 2/25 Preville 1/28
WWI 115/5 (28)
Bishop 48 D. Joseph 33
Mahase 1/18 Sankar 1/26
Match drawn: WWI 2.3pts, TT 2.2pts
2019 WEST INDIES RISING STARS CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER AWARDS
Best Wicketkeeper – Nimar Bolden (Barbados)- 8 dismissals, 8 catches
Most wickets – Tyran Theodore (Windward Islands)- 14 wickets
Most runs – Teddy Theodore (Windward Islands)- 149 runs with a top-score of 96 (highest individual score in the tournament)
Most Valuable Player – Jaden Leacock (Barbados)
2nd Place – Jamaica
Winners – Barbados