Barbados wins West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championships

COUVA, Trinidad — Barbados made it back to back titles, when they won the West Indies Rising Stars Under-17 Championship by a mere 2.8 points ahead of Jamaica.

Round 5 was hampered by rain with two of the three matches rained abandoned. At the National Cricket Centre, the Leeward Islands faced 7 overs from Guyana reaching 26/1 when the rain started.

Barbados and Jamaica entered Round 5, 2.9 points apart, sitting in the top two spots on the table, with the championship title on the line. After 9 overs, with the Barbados score on 29/1, the rains came, then stopped, then started to fall again. This forced match officials to take lunch early but there was no restart in sight. Eventually, match officials took the decision to call off the match.

Barbados finished the championship on 17.9 points, 2.8 points ahead of Jamaica who finished on 15.1 points.

2nd place Jamaica Jaden Leacock Tyran Theodore Teddy Bishop Barbados trophy Barbados Team





Brian Lara Cricket Academy- Trinidad & Tobago won the toss and elected to bat first vs Windward Islands

Revised target of 116 from 28 overs

TT 93/5 (29.5 overs)

Bankay 41 Roopchand 18

Charles 2/25 Preville 1/28

WWI 115/5 (28)

Bishop 48 D. Joseph 33

Mahase 1/18 Sankar 1/26

Match drawn: WWI 2.3pts, TT 2.2pts

2019 WEST INDIES RISING STARS CHAMPIONSHIP PLAYER AWARDS

Best Wicketkeeper – Nimar Bolden (Barbados)- 8 dismissals, 8 catches

Most wickets – Tyran Theodore (Windward Islands)- 14 wickets

Most runs – Teddy Theodore (Windward Islands)- 149 runs with a top-score of 96 (highest individual score in the tournament)

Most Valuable Player – Jaden Leacock (Barbados)

2nd Place – Jamaica

Winners – Barbados

