Barbados: Police search for four wanted men

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Police are on the hunt for four men wanted in connection with serious criminal matters.

They are Shaquan Ramario Mascoll, Dwayne Carlo Griffith and Dexter Rohan Lashley, all of Stroud Bay, St Lucy and Kamali Jabari Jawaine Ward of 24B, Haynesville, St James.

Twenty-year-old Shaquan Mascoll is approximately five feet, eight inches tall and has a dark complexion. He is slim, has thick lips and wears a low Afro hairstyle.

Forty-year-old Dwayne Carlo Griffith is about five feet, eight inches tall and has a dark complexion.

He is slim and has a small nose; small eyes and has locs.

Twenty-year-old Dexter Lashley is approximately five feet, six inches tall and has a dark complexion. He is slim and has a small nose, small eyes and has locs.

Twenty-five-year-old Kamali Ward is approximately five feet, 11 inches tall and has a dark complexion. He has a small nose; small eyes and wears a low haircut.

Police warn that Ward is considered armed and dangerous.

The men are asked to present themselves to the District E Police Station, Speighstown, St Peter accompanied by an attorney-at-law of their choice.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these men are asked to contact the District ‘E’ Police Station at 419-1730 or 419-1707, Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-8477 or the nearest police station.

Police remind the public that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted people.

Anyone caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.