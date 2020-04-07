Don't Miss

Barbados: Ventilators not seized — Bostic

By Barbados Nation
April 7, 2020

Minister of Health and Wellness Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic.

(BARBADOS NATION) — Minister of Health and Wellness Jeffrey Bostic said that ventilators bound for Barbados were not seized.

During an online press conference on April 5, he had said that 20 of the much sought after breathing aparatuses which had been bought by a philanthropist, had been seized by American authorities.

However, he later told the DAILY NATION “seize” might not have been the correct word since he had “a bit more information”.

“It has to do with export restrictions being placed on certain items,” he said.
Bostic said that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had stated that the United States Embassy was trying to assist in getting them here, adding discussions were ongoing.

