Barbados under curfew from tomorrow

Share This On:

Pin 0 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) – Barbados will be under a curfew from tomorrow March 28 to Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

And Prime Minister Mia Mottley is warning residents that the Royal Barbados Police Force will deal accordingly with all persons found to be moving about who are not part of the essential services.

Last night, Mottley announced Barbados had reached Stage 3 of the national response plan to COVID-19 with 24 confirmed cases of the virus. She said there were more than enough testing kits on the island and pleaded for people to desist from spreading rumours.

Mottley said this curfew would start at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m., in the first instance and April 15 would be the first day Barbadians would be able to move around freely, provided it isn’t extended.

This will be possible as Government declares a public health emergency, rather than a state of emergency. She said in relation to the curfew “the Government of Barbados is not playing”.

“Law enforcement shall be instructed to apply and enforce the law fairly, transparently and without fear. All persons not falling within the stated ambit of essential services and not having good reason for being on the road after 8 p.m. and before 6 a.m. shall be dealt with in accordance with the spirit and intent of the law,” she said, adding a quarter of the world was on “lockdown” for its own good.

The Prime Minister said Barbados has enough food to last and there is no need for a mad rush to the supermarket.

( 0 ) ( 0 )