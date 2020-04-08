Don't Miss

Barbados: Two more patients recover from COVID-19

By Barbados Today
April 8, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(BARBADOS TODAY) – Health authorities report that two more COVID-19 patients have recovered.

In today’s daily update provided by the Ministry of Health, eight patients are listed as recovered.

Barbados has recorded three deaths from the respiratory illness.

Confirmed cases remain at 63. This includes 33 females and 30 males between the ages of seven and 95.

52 people remain in isolation.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Barbados News

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.