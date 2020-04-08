Barbados: Two more patients recover from COVID-19

Share This On:
In today’s daily update provided by the Ministry of Health, eight patients are listed as recovered.
Barbados has recorded three deaths from the respiratory illness.
Confirmed cases remain at 63. This includes 33 females and 30 males between the ages of seven and 95.
52 people remain in isolation.
