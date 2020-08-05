Barbados Tridents get new coach

(CMC) – Andrew Richardson has embraced his new role with Barbados Tridents, and hopes he can help the reigning Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champions chart a winning strategy in the upcoming campaign.

The 38-year-old former first class cricketer, a member of the Jamaica Tallawahs management last season, will serve as coach/manager for the August 19 to September 10 tournament set for Trinidad.

Having captured the CPL title in the past with the Tallawahs both as a player and management, Richardson believes he can bring the winning mentality to the existing successful Tridents setup.

“I know what it takes – the formula – to win the CPL. I had been a part of the Tallawahs set-up, one of the most successful franchises in the CPL,” the Jamaican told the Observer newspaper here.

“I’m really looking forward to it. It’s a double role – the same thing I had been doing for the Tallawahs where I was the manager and the bowling coach.

“There are big shoes to fill because the Tridents won the tournament last year and people are expecting great things from them.”

Tridents proved a surprise quantity last year, emerging from a slow start to reach the playoffs before stunning unbeaten Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final to win their second title.

The unit, led by West Indies Test captain Jason Holder, retained the core of players from last season but was strengthened with the signing of Afghanistan leg-spinning star Rashid Khan and Australian batsman Marcus Stoinis. West Indies coach Phil Simmons was in charge of the Tridents last year.

They open on August 18 against St Kitts/Nevis Patriots.

hero-cplRichardson said hopes of a title repeat in the camp were high, especially since Tridents possessed the ability to play a high quality of cricket.

“The Tridents have a good bunch of guys, a good setup. I expect great things, as long as we play the sort of cricket that we can play,” he noted.

“We have to execute on the day because with T20 cricket it’s played on the day. It’s not played in the dressing room, it’s not about the best team on paper. It’s always the team that comes out and executes the plan better and also minimises mistakes.”

Richardson’s swansong with Tallawahs was hardly a memorable one. The Kingston-based franchise finished last in the six-team standings with just two wins in 10 outings, to miss out on the final four for the first time.

The former fast bowler said while he wished Tallawahs well, his focus was on success with Tridents.

“Home is always home but wherever you can get the opportunity to make your mark you take it,” he stressed.

“I’m just looking to grow as a coach. I do wish the Tallawahs all the best as I always do because as I’ve said home is always home. But, hopefully, Barbados turn up and play the best cricket this season.”

Tallawahs open their campaign on August 19 against St Lucia Zouks at the Brian Lara Academy.