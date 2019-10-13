Don't Miss
Barbados Tridents are the 2019 CPL T20 champions!

By SNO Staff
October 12, 2019

Barbados Tridents celebrate (file photo)

The Barbados Tridents captured the 2019 HERO Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 title after defeating Guyana Amazon Warriors by 27 runs in the final on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Final scores: Warriors, 144-9 in 20/20 overs; run-rate 7.2; Tridents, 171/6 in 20/20 overs; run-rate 8.55

Warriors had made it to the CPL final after beating Tridents in the first qualifier, while Tridents defeated Trinbago Knight Riders in the second qualifier to book the final’s rematch at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy multi-purpose stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago.

DETAILS SOON.

