Barbados to host CABSEC 19

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Feb 9, CMC – Barbados will host the Caribbean Basin Coastal Surveillance and Maritime Security Summit 2019 (CABSEC 19) and the South American Security Summit 2019 (SAMSEC19) next month.

The Defence Force (BDF) and Defence IQ will jointly host the event schedule for March 26- 28, under the theme “Promoting Regional Cooperation and Countering Transnational Threats”.

It will pay particular attention to counter-terrorism initiatives, counter-illicit flows operations, coordination for humanitarian assistance/disaster relief, and protecting the Blue Economy and national exclusive economic zones.

“Now in its seventh year, the conference has a strong history of promoting regional and hemispheric security cooperation through expanding networks in Central America, South America and the Caribbean, as well as other important global networks of cooperation,” the BDF said in a statement.

The three day event is expected to be attended by 180 senior defence, security and diplomatic personnel as well as industry representatives.