Barbados: Three senior citizens charged after viral video shows girl bound with rope, dragged

(BARBADOS TODAY) — The 65-year-old relative of a 12-year-old girl who was seen in a video bound with rope and being dragged up stairs, has pleaded guilty to assaulting the minor and exposing her in a manner likely to cause injury to her health.

Magdalene Anetha Agard of Jemmotts, Durham, St Lucy, admitted to the offences when she appeared in court before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today, while two Christ Church women pleaded not guilty to one of the charges. They were each released on $3,000 bail.

Kim Bridgette Christabel Thompson, 60, of Maxwell Coast Road and 77-year-old Anne Rose of Roumaika House, Dayrells Road are jointly charged with Agard with unlawfully assaulting the girl on March 10, 2019.

Thompson and Rose were given a September 4, 2019 date to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court. They were also warned to stay away from the child.

A pre-sentencing report was ordered into Agard’s life in preparation for sentencing, after the facts were detailed and her attorney mitigated on her behalf.