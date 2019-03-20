Don't Miss
Barbados: Three senior citizens charged after viral video shows girl bound with rope, dragged

By Fernella Wedderburn
March 20, 2019

From left, Magdalene Anetha Agard, Anne Rose and Kim Bridgette Christabel Thompson.

(BARBADOS TODAY) — The 65-year-old relative of a 12-year-old girl who was seen in a video bound with rope and being dragged up stairs, has pleaded guilty to assaulting the minor and exposing her in a manner likely to cause injury to her health.

Magdalene Anetha Agard of Jemmotts, Durham, St Lucy, admitted to the offences when she appeared in court before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today, while two Christ Church women pleaded not guilty to one of the charges. They were each released on $3,000 bail.

Kim Bridgette Christabel Thompson, 60, of Maxwell Coast Road and 77-year-old Anne Rose of Roumaika House, Dayrells Road are jointly charged with Agard with unlawfully assaulting the girl on March 10, 2019.

Thompson and Rose were given a September 4, 2019 date to return to the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court. They were also warned to stay away from the child.

A pre-sentencing report was ordered into Agard’s life in preparation for sentencing, after the facts were detailed and her attorney mitigated on her behalf.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

