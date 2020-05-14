Barbados: Three killed in early-morning shooting

Share This On:

Share Pin 0 Shares

Advertisement

(BARBADOS NATION) — One ‘mature’ woman and two males were shot and killed early this morning at River Land, St Philip.

Police public relations officer, acting inspector Rodney Inniss, confirmed the incident occurred around 1:35 a.m. at a home in the district.

Investigations are underway.

More details as they come.

( 0 ) ( 0 )