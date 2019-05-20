Don't Miss
Barbados: Three charged in million-dollar drug bust

By Barbados Nation
May 20, 2019

(BARBADOS NATION) — Three St Michael men are scheduled to appear in court today, charged in connection with the seizure of more than $1 million worth of cannabis.

They are Christopher Dave Johnson, 36 years, of Martindale’s Road; 35-year-old Malo Anthony Edwards of Taylor’s Gap, Martindale’s Road and Colvin Ishmael Brathwaite, 47, of Brandons Main Road.

The trio is jointly charged with possession of cannabis, intent to supply and trafficking.

Police were acting on a tip when members of the Marine Section and the Barbados Coast Guard intercepted a fishing vessel 27 miles off Needhams Point, within the island’s territorial waters.

They discovered 16 polyethylene bags all containing vegetable matter suspected to be cannabis. The bags weighed about 300 kilogrammes and the contents have an estimated street value of $1 210 400.

Johnson, Edwards and Brathwaite are all scheduled to appear at the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ court. (PR/SAT)

