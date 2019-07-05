Don't Miss
Barbados: Teen dies after falling in well

By NATIONALNEWS
July 5, 2019

Police on the scene at Regent Hill, The Pine, St Michael

(NATIONALNEWS) — A teenager lost his life today after plunging 100 feet down a well.

Police say Kyrique Boyce, 18, of Regent Hill, The Pine, St Michael was walking across the well, located at Martin Road, The Pine around 12:30 p.m when its cover collapsed.

Emergency personnel quickly converged on the scene to extract the young man with the assistance of residents and managed to pull a badly injured Boyce from the well around 1:30 p.m.

However police later reported Boyce was pronounced dead at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

