Barbados: Teen charged with three counts of murder

(BARBADOS NATION) — Triple murder accused, eighteen-year-old Ramario Roach, of River Bay, St Lucy, has been charged with three counts of murder. The victims, one male and two females, were found in various stages of decomposition between December and January.

The body of former Free Hill, Black Rock, St Michael resident, 68-year-old Tyrone Austin, was discovered in a bushy area in Wanstead Gardens, St James on December 18 last year.

The partially decomposed body of Joann Roach, 38 years, formerly of River Bay, St Lucy, was discovered in a watercourse at River Bay on Monday, January 21. Roach is believed to be the mother of the accused.

Just one day later on January 22, the mutilated body Dr. Sarah Sutrina, was discovered nearby in Ocean Estate, Northumberland, St Lucy. The former UWI lecturer of Wanstead Gardens, St James, was also 68 years old.

The accused is to appear in the Holetown Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Wanda Blair.