Barbados teachers union wants CXC exams suspended

Share This On:
(BARBADOS NATION) — The Barbados Union of Teachers (BUT) has joined the growing list of objectors across the region, which includes the Jamaican government, who have raised serious concerns about the holding of CSEC and CAPE exams in July.
In fact, the union has slammed the adjustment, which was a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, as being more of a business decision rather than one in the best interest of the students taking the exam.
In a letter addressed to Minister of Education Santia Bradshaw, the Chief Education Officer and the Permanent Secretary, a copy of which the DAILY NATION has obtained, the BUT contended that the decision seemed not to factor in the displacement to both teachers and students caused by the health crisis.
In the correspondence signed by president Sean Spencer, the union claimed that, through the Ministry of Education, had urged the governing Caribbean Examinations Council (CXC) not to rush this process.
“On April 14, 2020, the union articulated to the Ministry of Education its belief that CXC would be better advised to implement a policy, as a separate and distinct organisational tool (apart from what may be said to amount to a business strategy), which would see its decision-making resonate with the full magnitude of the unprecedented nature of developments during this time of an extraordinary ongoing public health crisis,” the letter stated.
St. Lucia News Online firmly discourages any commentary or statements that are libelous, disruptive in nature or incites others to violate our Terms of Use. Any submissions made on our comment section, are solely the views of the individual and not from St. Lucia News Online.
Barbados News
- Barbados: Three killed in early-morning shooting
- SOL lets go 47 workers in Barbados
- EU adds Barbados to money laundering blacklist
- Barbados to end 24-hour lockdown Monday
- Barbados says no commercial flights
- Barbados: Over 200 staff of agency in quarantine over coronavirus
- Barbados records one more positive COVID case
- Barbados revises guidelines for COVID-19 testing
- Barbados: One death, one new coronavirus case