Barbados: Stillborn child dumped, parents want to sue hospital

(BARBADOS NATION) A distraught couple is ready to take the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) to court over the final fate of their stillborn child.

They are seeking legal advice in the pursuit of damages for emotional and psychological trauma after being told their child’s body had been dumped.

The pair, who requested anonymity, met with THE NATION in the office of attorney Michael Lashley in Roebuck Street, The City, who is representing the parents.

“On January 8 I was feeling pain so I went in for a check-up and was sent to get an ultrasound. I was told something was wrong with my baby’s head and brain and that I had to terminate the pregnancy,” the woman said.

She said she was admitted on January 11 and birth was induced the following day.

The father had asked for an autopsy to be done to find out what went wrong.

The mother said she was discharged the day after with no medication, suffering bad cramps and passing tissue from her body. But matters were about to worsen. (CA)

