Barbados: Something for everyone at ‘The Rally Show’ this weekend

(PRESS RELEASE) — There will be something for everyone at The Rally Show, when it returns to the Banks Playing Field at Wildey for the second year next Saturday (May 25); once again, the Show will run from 1.00pm to 6.00pm.

Building on the success of last year’s switch of venue, the organisers have attracted a wide range of exhibitors, large and small, to keep the whole family engaged, while the ‘petrol-heads’ enjoy unrivalled access to approaching 100 local, regional and international cars and their crews.

While major sponsors will already have showcased their own teams at pre-event limes, the Rally Show offers the only chance for local fans to see all the cars entered for Flow King of the Hill (May 26) and Sol Rally Barbados 2019 (May 31-June 2) in one location. With technical scrutineering ahead of the 30th running of the Barbados Rally Club’s (BRC) premier event already completed at Bushy Park, the cars – including around 20 new to Sol RB – will be on static display throughout the afternoon.

For younger family members, the Chefette Kids Zone will include a face painter, jumping tent, mechanical bull, obstacle course and ‘spin-the-wheel’ – with prizes to be won – while Automotive Art and Toyo Tires will each be running a Strong Man Contest where Dad might like to try his luck. Mum can check out the latest road cars from leading brands – local dealers McEnearney Quality Inc (BMW, Ford, Kia, Mazda and MINI) and Nassco (Toyota) are confirmed as exhibitors – while new special stage sponsor Sagicor will also have a major presence.

A wide range of food & beverage outlets, including Sharkeys, As Cute as a Cupcake, Daine Padmore, Mikes Rum Punch, Tastee Patties and West Indian Coffee will provide something to appeal to every palate, while the Market Stalls will include vendors of jewellery, soaps and skincare products, souvenirs and toys. A display of classic cars and numerous individual competitor sponsors offering food samples and giveaways will keep patrons busy throughout the afternoon.

The Main Stage, located on the western side of the display area will be the focal point of a series of driver interviews, with the chance for fans to get closer to their idols in an extended Drivers Meet and Greet Session towards the end of the day. Those drivers already confirmed include 13-time winner Roger Skeete and son Dane, who has now taken over the wheel of his father’s rally-winning Subaru Impreza WRC S12B, two-wheel-drive front-runners Roger and Barry Mayers, Logan and Rhett Watson and Justin Campbell, with overseas visitors such as five-time winner Jeff Panton, Kevin Procter, Martin Stockdale and Rob Swann all keen to meet the fans.

As The Rally Show again coincides with the annual Barbados Celtic Festival, there will be a Pipers Walk-Through during the afternoon, while the cultural content also includes a Tuk Band with Mother Sally, Stilt Walkers and Green Monkey, which will work their way through the crowds all around the arena.

Co-ordinator Carrie Corbin says: “After our first experience of using the Banks Playing Field last year, we received many positive reactions from exhibitors and patrons alike, so we’re glad to be back. We have fine-tuned the programme here and there, attracted some new exhibitors and once again done our best to ensure that there is something for everyone. If you’re a rally fan, or just like a good lime, The Rally Show is the place to be on Saturday, May 25.”

Scrutineering, which traditionally played a part in the build-up to Sol Rally Barbados over the previous weekend is now dealt with at Bushy Park, away from public gaze, and in good time for every car competing in Sol RB19 to be on display at The Rally Show. Cars which had not already been scrutineered ahead of last month’s BRC Shakedown Stages have been split in to five groups, with evening sessions from Monday to Thursday next week, while the final handful of overseas cars will be checked on Saturday morning.

Sol Rally Barbados (May 31-June 2) and Flow King of the Hill (May 26) are organised and promoted by the Barbados Rally Club, which celebrated its 60th Anniversary in 2017.

Title sponsors: The Sol Group and Flow. Major partners: Automotive Art, Banks, Chefette, Sagicor, Simpson Motors. Partners: Accra Beach Hotel & Spa, Barbados Hotel & Tourism Association, Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc, Geest Line, Tourism Development Corporation. Associate sponsor: Stoute’s Car Rental

