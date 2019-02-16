Barbados: Someone tried to sell firearm on Facebook page

Share This On:

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION) — The administrator of one of the largest buy and sell pages on Facebook is today pledging his support to police after someone tried to sell a 9mm Beretta pistol on his page.

The post, by someone with the moniker Cee Jay, showed both sides of the black automatic gun and its serial number but was later deleted by the person who posted it, but not before it went viral on social media.

And Carl Baker, the lone administrator of the page Buy And Sell Barbados, said he would now have to investigate whether the post originated from someone in Barbados. The Facebook page sells everything from cars to shoes and has a reach of over 20 000 likes.

“I was really shocked,” Baker said of the post yesterday.

“I was calling the guy ’cause I don’t even know if he is a Bajan. You’ve got to look at it from both ends ’cause I don’t even know if he was a Bajan.”

He explained that the seller had put the gun on the page as a story, not as a post, which was why he did not see it.

Baker told the Nation that while this was the first time anyone had posted a weapon to the page, people have been trying to pawn their ill-gotten gains on the site. A disclaimer on the page now warns people about trying to sell stolen property on the page.