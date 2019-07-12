Barbados: Some national housing units are being used as ‘brothels’ – minister

(BARBADOS NATION) — Some of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) units are being used as houses of ill repute. And they are owned by “senior Government officials”.

This revelation was made by Minister of Housing George Payne in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, when he delivered an extensive report on the state of Government’s housing estates.

“Brothels” was the word he used to describe the activities taking place in these units.

“I am surprised that we have senior Government officials who own units,” Payne said. “They are either shut up or they are being used as pads, and when I say pads I mean real pads; some people call it brothels. They are being used as brothels.

