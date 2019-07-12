Don't Miss
Barbados: Some national housing units are being used as ‘brothels’ – minister

By Barbados Nation
July 12, 2019

Minister of Housing George Payne

(BARBADOS NATION) — Some of the National Housing Corporation (NHC) units are being used as houses of ill repute. And they are owned by “senior Government officials”.

This revelation was made by Minister of Housing George Payne in the House of Assembly on Tuesday, when he delivered an extensive report on the state of Government’s housing estates.

“Brothels” was the word he used to describe the activities taking place in these units.

“I am surprised that we have senior Government officials who own units,” Payne said. “They are either shut up or they are being used as pads, and when I say pads I mean real pads; some people call it brothels. They are being used as brothels.

This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

