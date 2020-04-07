Barbados: Soldier dies after being shot

Share This On:

(PRESS RELEASE) — The Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) has launched an investigation into the shooting death of a soldier on the compound of the District “A” Police Station this afternoon around 5:35.

Preliminary investigations indicate that Lance Corporal Pablo Kinch and three colleagues from the Barbados Defence Force (BDF) had just returned from a joint patrol with police officers, and were awaiting transportation back to their base when the incident occurred.

Lance Corporal Kinch, who is attached to the army’s Paragon base, was shot in the right sternum but succumbed to his wound despite valiant efforts to resuscitate him by Police Constables Farley and Manning, both of whom are emergency medical technicians.

Lance Corporal Kinch, Lance Corporal Grandison, Private Gill and Private Brathwaite were at the base of the Police’s Tactical Response Unit at District “A” Station when a weapon was discharged.

Assistant Superintendent of Police David Wiltshire, of the Criminal Investigations Division, has been assigned to investigate the matter.

“We wish to publicly express our sorrow at this most unfortunate incident and to extend sincere condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Lance Corporal Kinch. Our country has lost a brave defender of law and order, who performed his duties on joint patrols with the police over the past year with vigour and enthusiasm. He will be missed.”