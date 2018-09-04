Barbados: Sex abuse of seniors a concern

Pin +1 Share 0 Shares

(BARBADOS NATION NEWS) – Senior citizens are being sexually abused and older women are taking to the streets to support themselves financially.

This scenario has been painted by Minister of Elder Affairs Cynthia Forde, as she spoke at a church service at St Bartholomew’s Anglican Church, Providence, Christ Church, yesterday.

The occasion was to mark the 38th anniversary of the National Assistance Board (NAB), and also to herald the start of Senior Citizens Month.

Stressing that she was a “woman of the road” but quickly adding: “I did not say Bush Hill” in response to a comment from a member of the congregation, Forde said: “But I pass there too and it hurts me to see our senior women having to put themselves on the road to be able to survive. I believe most of them are doing it because they can’t do any better.”