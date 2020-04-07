Don't Miss

Barbados: Second COVID-19 death confirmed

By BGIS
April 7, 2020

 Share This On:

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

(PRESS RELEASE) — A 74-year-old man is the second person to have died from the coronavirus, COVID-19 in Barbados.

The patient, who tested positive for the viral illness on March 20, died this morning, one day after Minister of Health and Wellness Jeffrey Bostic, announced the death of the first victim, an 81-year-old man.

The Ministry of Health and Wellness revealed that the deceased, who had underlying medical conditions, was infected after coming into contact with another COVID-19 positive person. He had been in isolation since his diagnosis.

Acting Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Anton Best, today expressed sympathy on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados to the family and friends of the deceased.

He said that he was saddened that another Barbadian had succumbed to the viral illness, and it was particularly difficult to hear of a second death so soon after the first.

He stated: “This is a sombre time for our country as we lose another person to this deadly disease. I ask our citizens to remain strong and to continue to be vigilant every day, taking every precaution to protect themselves against this illness.”

The acting CMO appealed to residents to observe the curfew by staying off the streets, thereby helping health officials to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares
This article was posted in its entirety as received by stlucianewsonline.com. This media house does not correct any spelling or grammatical error within press releases and commentaries. The views expressed therein are not necessarily those of stlucianewsonline.com, its sponsors or advertisers.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

For security, use of Google's reCAPTCHA service is required which is subject to the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

I agree to these terms.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.